Okay, guys, Toke Makinwa is ushering everyone into a new month with the way she's feeling and that's by releasing some really steamy hot photos.

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Monday, July 1, 2019, where she shared some photos of herself wearing a black lingerie. Let's just say Toke Makinwa wants everyone to get a feel of how far she has come with getting that perfect body she has always wanted.

"...Things are changing, I’ve come so far from the girl that was unsure to the grown woman taking charge, running businesses, dreaming big and it won’t stop. Thought to usher you into the month of July feeling how I am feeling, I hope you stand out and make your own rules, I hope you fall only to get right up to do it again, I hope you win ❤️," she captioned one of the photos.

Toke Makinwa has never hidden the fact that she went under the knife to get herself the kind of body she wanted.

So it doesn't come as a surprise when she decides to flaunt all of it on social media.

"I hated my body, I fixed it, (best decision ever)"- Toke Makinwa says

Toke Makinwa for the first time revealed that she had plastic surgery after tweeting about hating her body and fixing it back in 2018. The media personality took to her Twitter page on Thursday, December 27, 2018, where she talked about her 2018 lessons in review.

"This year I stopped complaining and changed things. I hated my body, I fixed it, (best decision ever). I hated hanging around certain people who made me feel small; I dropped them, I learnt to forgive (I still struggle but it’s a journey), I learnt to be at peace. #2018Lessons," she tweeted.

It didn't end there as she also revealed that she tried to give love a chance in 2018 but it didn't work out as planned.