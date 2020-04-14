Toke Makinwa has advised the federal government to cushion the effects of the lockdown by paying every Nigerian at least ten thousand naira.

President Muhammadu Buhari issued another two weeks lockdown in some states in the country on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The media personality gave the advise via her Twitter page on Monday, April 13, 2020, while reacting to the recent lockdown order issued by the president.

Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

"Lockdown, lockdown the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k. BVN is available yet you want those who have resorted to being their own government die of hunger? 14 days more is about to bite even harder," she tweeted.

President Buhari extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja by an additional 14 days to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/BashirAhmaad]

Last month, the president ordered that Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja be put on full lockdown, effective March 30, for 14 days in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.