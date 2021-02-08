Media girl Toke Makinwa has advised people to resist the urge to explain themselves over their decisions.

The multi-talented media personality made this known via her Twitter page on Monday, February 8, 2021.

"Resist the urge to explain. Those who love you don’t need a reason to love you and those who don’t will never believe you anyway, catch yourself before you start to ro ejo unnecessarily, save your peace. Let whoever think whatever, just keep doing you," she tweeted.

It is believed that Makinwa's tweet is connected to Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko's recent social media outburst.

Etiko had taken to her Instagram page where she denied the rumours of receiving a Prado SUV from a married businessman.