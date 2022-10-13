RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tobi Bakre pleads for donations to help Rico Swavey’s critical condition

Babatunde Lawal

Tobi Bakre and Rico were both former housemates in the BBNaija Season three edition.

Tobi Bakre appeals for financial aid for Rico Swavey [Instagram]
Tobi Bakre appeals for financial aid for Rico Swavey [Instagram]

Tobi Bakre has made a public appeal for financial support for Rico Swavey, a colleague and former BBNaija housemate, who has been put on life support following a vehicle accident.

Read Also

On Tuesday, Rico was involved in a horrifying vehicle accident, and emergency personnel tried to revive him at the site. Tobi stated that while they wait for a miracle, they must keep him on life support and continue to pay the mounting medical expenses.

"Pls help save Rico. He had a really bad accident. We have to keep him on life supprt and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle. Can’t do it alone. Pls only website for donation to support Rico is http://ricoswavey.com Only account number is 1005500375 UBA Halima Lina Hassan(Ricos Mum),” he tweeted.

The incident was made public when fellow BBNaija Star Alex posted it on Twitter, asking that the public support him with prayers.

Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive,” Alex tweeted.

Many Nigerians have since taken to Rico’s comments with prayers.

At Pulse, we are sending his family our best wishes. We hope the reality star makes it through this difficult time.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

