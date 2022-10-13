Tobi Bakre pleads for donations to help Rico Swavey’s critical condition

On Tuesday, Rico was involved in a horrifying vehicle accident, and emergency personnel tried to revive him at the site. Tobi stated that while they wait for a miracle, they must keep him on life support and continue to pay the mounting medical expenses.

"Pls help save Rico. He had a really bad accident. We have to keep him on life supprt and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God’s miracle. Can’t do it alone. Pls only website for donation to support Rico is http://ricoswavey.com Only account number is 1005500375 UBA Halima Lina Hassan(Ricos Mum),” he tweeted.

The incident was made public when fellow BBNaija Star Alex posted it on Twitter, asking that the public support him with prayers.

“Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive,” Alex tweeted.

Many Nigerians have since taken to Rico’s comments with prayers.