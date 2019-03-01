Shocked? Surprised? Disappointed? Well its the truth guys as Tiwa Savage has taken down almost all her photos from her Instagram page and we wonder what reasons are behind the move.

Well, you don't wake up every day to find out that the most followed female celebrity on Instagram in Nigeria takes down almost all her photos leaving just four of them. It goes to show that Tiwa Savage probably has a plan.

We don't know the reason behind this move but the music might have done this for several reasons. Probably to start afresh on the gram with more spicy and interesting photos or she just got bored.

If you go through the comments section of the remaining photos on Tiwa's page, you'd notice her teaming fans and even the busybodies trying to find out why the beautiful mother of one decided to take down all those gorgeous photos and experiences from her page.

Well, let's all hope Tiwa Savage responds to her fans and give them a reason behind her move, otherwise, we move on. This is not the first time a celeb will be taking down photos from their Instagram page.

Recall back in 2018 when Mercy Johnson took down all her photos and that of her husband, Odi Okojie. That move didn't go down well as a lot of people began to speculate that there was a crisis in their marriage, a notion Mercy came out to debunk.

Mercy Johnson's Instagram photos and the drama that followed

Earlier in 2018, Mercy Johnson was able to shut down the speculation going around that there is a crisis in her marriage. The voluptuous actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 8, 2017, where she posted a photo of herself and her husband, Prince Odi in their bedroom reading a bible together.

"Okay ooo...there is God ooo..in this new year? Hmmmm wish me better na.thats not happening is it your delete?#imustaskpermissiontopostnewpictures#icarryb****tforunaooo#," she captioned the shot.

After releasing the statement and photo, she was able to shut down the insinuation that her marriage was going to hit the rocks.