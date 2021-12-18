RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiwa Savage steps out in multi-million naira diamond-encrusted necklace at Livespot X Festival

The first headline show of the much anticipated Livespot X Festival is a roaring success.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats Queen, Tiwa Savage has for years ruled the music industry in Nigeria with her sultry voice and hit songs.

Last night at her headline show at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos, she added another reason why her claim to the throne is yet undisputed.

The singer and songwriter, for her performance at the festival, wore a diamond encrusted necklace designed by Atlanta-based jeweller, Ice Box.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage Pulse Nigeria

The necklace, which is rumored to be worth over N10 million, added to the euphoria of the night as Tiwa Savage performed all of her biggest hits to a teeming and excited audience.

Peruzzi
Peruzzi Pulse Nigeria

Fans came out in droves and left with more than their money's worth of fun.

Essentially coming for Tiwa Savage, but also getting a boatload of the old and new school entertainers as well.

Ladipoe
Ladipoe Pulse Nigeria

The first surprise came when Ladipoe stepped on stage with ‘Feeling’, his breakout song which featured Buju -- then Lojay came on stage with 'Monalisa' and the crowd went mental.

Dice Ailes
Dice Ailes Pulse Nigeria

Other memorable performances were from MI, Reekado Banks, Teni, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Ruger, Ayra Starr and Blaqbonez.

Dorcas Shola- Fapson
Dorcas Shola- Fapson Pulse Nigeria

Popular Nigerian personalities Toke Makinwa, Elohor Elizabeth Isiorho, Fade Ogunro, and Olakunbi Oyelese also stepped out in support of their superstar friend, Tiwa Savage.

Fade Ogunro
Fade Ogunro Pulse Nigeria

The ladies who were dressed to the tee are known besties of the Nigeria singer and songwriter.

Reekado and Tiwa
Reekado and Tiwa Pulse Nigeria

Other popular female Nigerians who came out in support of the Afrobeats queen include Agbani Darego, Ladiva Milen, Osas Ighodaro, Iyabo Ojo, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Toyin Aimakhu, Layole Oyatogun, Sophia Momodu, and Abisola Kola-Daisi to name a few.

Tiwa Savage spraying Portable
Tiwa Savage spraying Portable Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyLivespot

