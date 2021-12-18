Tiwa Savage steps out in multi-million naira diamond-encrusted necklace at Livespot X Festival

Last night at her headline show at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos, she added another reason why her claim to the throne is yet undisputed.

The singer and songwriter, for her performance at the festival, wore a diamond encrusted necklace designed by Atlanta-based jeweller, Ice Box.

The necklace, which is rumored to be worth over N10 million, added to the euphoria of the night as Tiwa Savage performed all of her biggest hits to a teeming and excited audience.

The first headline show of the much anticipated Livespot X Festival came to a roaring conclusion on Friday December 17, 2021.

Fans came out in droves and left with more than their money's worth of fun.

Essentially coming for Tiwa Savage, but also getting a boatload of the old and new school entertainers as well.

The first surprise came when Ladipoe stepped on stage with ‘Feeling’, his breakout song which featured Buju -- then Lojay came on stage with 'Monalisa' and the crowd went mental.

Other memorable performances were from MI, Reekado Banks, Teni, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Ruger, Ayra Starr and Blaqbonez.

Popular Nigerian personalities Toke Makinwa, Elohor Elizabeth Isiorho, Fade Ogunro, and Olakunbi Oyelese also stepped out in support of their superstar friend, Tiwa Savage.

The ladies who were dressed to the tee are known besties of the Nigeria singer and songwriter.

Other popular female Nigerians who came out in support of the Afrobeats queen include Agbani Darego, Ladiva Milen, Osas Ighodaro, Iyabo Ojo, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Toyin Aimakhu, Layole Oyatogun, Sophia Momodu, and Abisola Kola-Daisi to name a few.

