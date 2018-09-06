Pulse.ng logo
Tiwa Savage says she still gets nervous around Don Jazzy

Tiwa Savage Here's why singer gets nervous around Don Jazzy

It took an Instagram post by Tiwa Savage to explain why she gets nervous around the Don Jazzy on stage.

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage's London pop-up makes its mark on the city play

Tiwa Savage's London pop-up makes its mark on the city

(Instagram/ tiwasavage)

Tiwa Savage still gets nervous whenever Don Jazzy is around and we now know why.

It took an Instagram post by the 38-year-old singer to explain to her 5.3 million followers why she gets nervous around the Mavins Records boss on stage.

I still get nervous around him @donjazzy listen to the crowd when he came out. I AM BLESSED O JESUS CHRIST thank you for The Don,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Tiwa Savage finally speaks about her relationship with Wizkid

In the short video, Tiwa was performing her first single in Nigeria, kelekele love, after which she switched to one of her greatest hits, Eminado, featuring Don Jazzy.

The emergence of Don Jazzy on the stage elicited loud cheers shouts of acceptance which saw Tiwa welcoming the music label boss to the 'party.'

Interestingly, in an earlieir Iinstagram post by Don Jazzy, he had referred to Tiwa as “the baddest female to ever do this."

Tiwa Savage play

Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)

Tiwa Savage says she feels like giving up

All that glitter they say is not gold as Nigeria's biggest female artist of the moment, Tiwa Savage is saying that she feels like giving up.

The music star made this known via her Instagram stories on Sunday, August 26, 2018. She wrote a number of hashtags on her page which suggest that there might be more this than meets the eye.

"It's a sin to be a woman in Africa. #FeelLikeGivingUp #TiredOfFighting #TiredOf ProvingMyself #TiredOfSmiling," she wrote.

