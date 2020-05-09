Nigeria music star, Tiwa Savage says she once got for her son, Jamil, 56 dinosaur toys.

Savage welcomed Jamil with her then-husband, Tee Billz back in 2015.

The music star made this known during a chat with American singer, Tamar Braxton on her YouTube show on Wednesday May 6, 2020, where she got to talk about life as a single mum and a successful career.

According to the music star, she would go the extra mile to get gifts for her son to compensate him for her absence. [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

According to her, because of her busy schedule and tours, she missed out if a lot of new habits her son developed.

For Savage, to compensate him for her absence she would get him every and anything he asked for.

"I have to be very honest with you. First, I used to buy him gifts when I travel so when I’m coming back I will buy him everything. One time, he said he likes dinosaurs and I bought him 56 dinosaurs. I mean like a whole suitcase full of dinosaurs," she said.

Teebillz and Tiwa Savage

Savage and Tunji 'Tee Billz' Balogun welcomed Jamil back in 2015 after their famous wedding ceremony.