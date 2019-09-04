Tiwa Savage has announced that she won't be taking part in a music festival organised by DSTV billed to take place in South Africa this month amid xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

The music star made this known via her Twitter page on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. While expressing her displeasure over the gruesome attacks on Nigerians she revealed that she won't be performing at the DSTV Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.

"I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this," she tweeted.

She went on to say that even though she was paid to perform at the Festival, the xenophobic attacks in South Africa is a serious one that shouldn't go unnoticed.

"But yet I was booked to perform at the festival. This is a serious issue were NO ONE wins when blood is shed whether old videos or not. The issue needs to be resolved. We Africans (including South Africans) need each other," she concluded.

Just like Tiwa Savage, a number of Nigerian celebrities have expressed their displeasure over the xenophobic attacks on its citizens and other foreigners by South Africans.

Genevieve Nnaji reacts to xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, where she shared a long post on the trending topic.

According to her, these people who have continued killing Nigerians have time without numbers shown us who they truly are and its time for us to stand up and let them know who we are.

"A life with us isn’t the worse thing. They need to see one without us.📌 They’ve shown us countless times who they are. Let’s believe them. It’s time to show them who we are. But most importantly, it’s time we believed in ourselves. They see our potential; our greatness. We need to see it too. It’s tough out here I know, but sooner than later we’ll have to realize it’s all we’ve got. We have to make sure our energy and resources are beneficial to all things Her🇳🇬. We can’t ignore the signs much longer. Change is inevitable. Let us stay 💯 ahead of it. #LongliveNigeria ✊🏿❤️" she wrote.

Genevieve Nnaji's latest comments are coming on the heels of the recent developments in South Africa where Nigerians and other foreigners are attacked and murdered in cold blood.