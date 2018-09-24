Tiwa Savage kneels down to greet Sir Shina Peters

news

It’s a common thing among the Yoruba ethnic group for younger ones to prostrate for an elder while greeting them.

This singular gesture is seen as a sign of respect, but when a photo of an A-list celebrity seen kneeling down to greet another music icon, goes public then it is, of course, a big deal.

So today on our photo of the day, we have your favourite celebrity, Tiwa Savage kneeling down to greet the music icon, Sir Shina Peters. This is one photo that we will for a long time talk about. Also spotted in this photo is Tonto Dikeh looking gorgeous as usual.

Apparently, Tiwa Savage was attending an occasion in Lagos with some other celebrities before she spotted Sir Shina Peters. We all know how highly Sir Shina Peters is seen in the entertainment industry for his immerse impact and so it didn't come as a surprise for Tiwa Savage to acknowledge him.

Very few times have we spotted celebrities go flat on the floor or kneel down to greet some highly respected people in the society. We’ve seen Wizkid prostrate to greet King Sunny Ade and we can’t forget the time Davido went flat on the floor to greet the Ooni Of Ife.