RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Timini Egbuson spoils himself with a Range Rover for his 34th birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Egbuson celebrates birthday in style.

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson [Instagram/Timini]

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has gotten for himself a Range Rover SUV for his birthday.

Recommended articles

The movie star took delivery of the SUV as part of the activities to celebrate his 34th birthday.

A number of his friends already took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the new car.

Few hours after taking delivery of the SUV, the actor and some of his friends including actress Dorcas Shola Fapson were spotted in a nightclub enjoying the typical Lagos night life.

Timini Egbuson celebrates his birthday at a night club with friends including Dorcas Shola Fapson [Instagram/Timini]
Timini Egbuson celebrates his birthday at a night club with friends including Dorcas Shola Fapson [Instagram/Timini] Pulse Nigeria

Happy birthday to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

Egbuson is a Nigerian actor, producer, and digital creator.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timini Egbuson spoils himself with a Range Rover for his 34th birthday

Nkechi Blessing finally releases wedding photo with hubby as she celebrates him on his birthday

‘It’s your loss’ – Cynthia Morgan shades Eniola Badmus after saying she doesn’t collect money from her lover

Jordy Sank's holocaust survivor themed documentary 'I Am Here' to premiere at Encounters & Durban film festivals

Uche Ogbodo and partner welcome baby girl

Kanye West spotted with model Irina Shayk in France amid dating rumours

Tyler Perry to bring back Madea character for a Netflix film

Davido's rumoured lover Mya Yafai releases steamy photos months after deactivating IG account

Prince Harry hits back after reports he didn't ask the Queen's permission to name daughter 'Lilibet'