Timini Egbuson spoils himself with a Range Rover for his 34th birthday
Egbuson celebrates birthday in style.
The movie star took delivery of the SUV as part of the activities to celebrate his 34th birthday.
A number of his friends already took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the new car.
Few hours after taking delivery of the SUV, the actor and some of his friends including actress Dorcas Shola Fapson were spotted in a nightclub enjoying the typical Lagos night life.
Happy birthday to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.
Egbuson is a Nigerian actor, producer, and digital creator.
