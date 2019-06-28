Timi Dakolo says he is ready and so is the church as he blows hot after his wife, Busola came out to reveal how she was allegedly raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, June 28, 2019. According to him, he still doesn't believe how a supposed man of God would rape a minor twice in one week and threaten her family.

"You raped a child twice in the space of four days and threatened to hurt her family if she spoke out. How you strangle a child in the back of your Benz and have the boldness to tell her "it is good that it is me that is doing this to you" still breaks me. Where do you get off saying "as you pastor grace covers me", how low can you get? and how evil can you be??? No smear campaign will work...we are ready and the church...the real church who have heard enough are ready too! #Unbroken #TruthWillAlwaysFindItsWay #SueUsIfYouDare #NotInMyChurch," he wrote.

The now-famous interview

Timi Dakolo's response to his wife's video is coming a few hours after a video where she was interview by YNaija broke the Internet. In the video, she alleged that the senior pastor of The Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo had raped her twice when she was a teenager.

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshipping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Busola Fatoyinbo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the raped incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo.