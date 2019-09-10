Timi Dakolo has reacted to the claims that his wife, Busola had demanded a N10M compensation from the senior pastor of the Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The music star made this known via his Instagram stories on Monday, September 9, 2019. According to him, he got to hear about the compensation news from someone who wanted to find out if he actually asked N10M.

"Dem say I dey look for 10 million, how much be 10 million? One weekend show. See, do you see this studio? Do you know how much to pay for this studio? Some Nigerians they do not have sense...they should better come and enjoy my life. Do I look like 10 million is my problem? Don't go and be beliving all these lies. I was in the studio when someone now buzz me that 'Timi you asked for 10 million," he said.

Prior to Timi's comments, his wife had also come out to debunk the news that she demanded N10M from Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

We had earlier broke the news of the personal apology letter request from Busola Dakolo to the pastor she accused of raping her years ago.

Busola Dakolo demands 'personal apology letter' from Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

In a suit filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi and Co in Abuja, the photographer and mother of three said the resultant effect of the rape affected her marriage.

According to the suit filed by her lawyers, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo raped her twice and threatened her life after that. it also states that after the rape incidents, she started loathing for everything around her and withdrew to herself and away from all spiritual activities of the church.

“The claimant avers that the defendant in the process used his hand to cover her mouth, thereby muffling her screams. The claimant avers that the defendant made efforts to penetrate her vagina, whilst she struggled to fight him off; however, the defendant overpowered her and penetrated her vagina and had sexual intercourse with her...

“The defendant further proceeded to threaten the claimant’s life by telling her he would greatly harm her if she ever revealed the incident to anyone. The claimant avers that following her second ordeal with the defendant, she became dejected, kept to herself and hated herself, developed utter loathing for everything around her and withdrew to herself and away from all spiritual activities of the church," it read.

Busola Dakolo also stated in the suit that the rape incident has caused her continuous emotional and psychological distress, which has not ceased.