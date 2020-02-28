Timi Dakolo has come out to deny the rumours that his father has passed away.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 27, 2020, where he denied the insinuation that his father had died.

"You people should try and leave me alone.. my father is alive and doing well. I wonder how you people come up with all this information. I didn’t say anything about my father being dead. A simple investigation would do the world much good," he wrote.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that Timi Dakolo would be coming out to deny rumours about his family.

Recall about a week ago when a certain lady, Michelle Dakolo had called out her brother on Instagram for neglecting her financial demands. It was later reported that the said lady was a sibling to Timi.

Timi Dakolo says Michelle Dakolo is his cousin and not his sister as been speculated

Timi had to come out on Instagram to deny that the lady in question was his cousin and not his blood sister as speculated.