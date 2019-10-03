You've got to check out the cute message Timi Dakolo sent to his wife, Busola on her birthday.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 3, 2019, where he penned down a very cute message for his wife, Busola. In his post, he described her as a rare gem and thanked her for everything she has done for him.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY WIFE @busoladakolo. YOU ARE A RARE GEM OF A WOMAN, I SALUTE YOU FOR EVERYTHING THAT YOU ARE. MOST IMPORTANTLY YOUR PRAYERS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT, I WANT TO JOIN YOU MOST TIMES BUT THAT’S SLEEPS PEAK PERIOD, I WILL IMPROVE. THIS BEAUTY WE ARE MAKING WILL NEVER GET UGLY(THANK YOU FOR LETTING ME EXPERIENCE YOU). I SHOULD BE SHOUTING I LOVE YOU BUT YOU ALREADY KNOW THAT BY NOW. SOMEDAYS WHEN I SEE HOW BEAUTIFUL AND HOT YOU LOOK, I SECRETLY TELL MYSELF *TIMI YOU ARE BLESSED* I SALUTE YOU BUSSOLA. MAY GOD GRANT THE SECRET PETITIONS OF YOUR HEART. 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘.MY KOGI STEW," he wrote.

Happy birthday Busola Dakolo from all of us at Pulse. Busola and Timi Dakolo have been married for seven years now and they are blessed with three beautiful kids. Recently they have been in the news for some not do good news.

It would be recalled that earlier in June 2019, Busola Dakolo dropped a bombshell after granting an exclusive interview with YNaija. She revealed during that interview that she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo twice when she was a teenager.

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshipping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Busola Dakolo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her.(Instragram/Biodun Fatoyinbo) Instragram/Biodun Fatoyinbo

Busola Dakolo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the raped incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo