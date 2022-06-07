Timaya spoils himself with Ferrari sports car worth over N100M

In a series of photos and videos shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the singer showed off his latest addition to his fleet of cars.

"I left my gal friends and got a new baby. FERRARI 458 Iconic. CHULO way," he captioned the photos and video.

According to popular car website, Carbuzz, a Ferrari 458 goes around $276,500 - $300,000.

Timaya is known for owning some pretty expensive cars in his garage.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the music star spoiled himself with a Mercedes Benz G Wagon and a Maybach.

A few months ago, the music star was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Pulse Nigeria

According to an Instagram user, Osinubi Omowumi, who claimed to be the sister of the victim, the music star rammed his car into her sister after she challenged him for damaging her car.

"These celebrities and how they behave @Timaya almost killed my sister this morning. She hit her car with his car and ran. At Ikate few hours ago, he hit my sister's car and came down and came down to ask him to look what he did," she wrote.