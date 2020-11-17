Nigerian dance hall singer Inetimi Timaya Odon popularly known as Timaya has shared photos of his 6 months old daughter on Instagram.

The music star took to his Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, where he shared photos of his daughter, Maya.

"Y’all meet my daughter MAYA. She is 6 months old. @dunnieo U so special. ❤️ Gratitude," he captioned the photos.

Timaya already has three children, Emma, Gracey, and Emmanuel from two previous relationships.

Early in July 2018, Timaya welcomed his third child with his second baby mama.

The singer announced the great news on his Instagram page.