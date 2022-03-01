RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'May GOD not let me fall in love' - Timaya

Odion Okonofua

Timaya is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country.

Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]
Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

Nigerian music star Timaya has sought God's intervention in his love life.

According to the reggae-dancehall singer in a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Monday, February 28, 2022, he prayed to God not to make him fall in love.

"May GOD not let me fall in love," he tweeted.

The music star has been linked to several women in the past.

He once dated Nollywood actress Empress Njamah in the 2000s before that relationship went south.

Timaya has four children from three relationships.

His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career.

Timaya with his daughters, Grace and Emma
Timaya with his daughters, Grace and Emma ece-auto-gen

While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator who he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018.

He welcomed his fourth child, Maya, with an American-based artist, Dunnie, in 2020.

Timaya and his baby mama Dunnie with their daughter, Maya. [Instagram/Timaya]
Timaya and his baby mama Dunnie with their daughter, Maya. [Instagram/Timaya] Pulse Nigeria

Only recently, Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma refuted the claims that she was dating the Bayelsa-born singer.

Danjuma, in an Instagram post on Sunday, February 6, 2022, denied any sexual involvement with the Dem Mama crooner.

She wrote: “Since you put up my picture, I needed to come down to your level to address you. Timaya is my friend. You can drink poison respectfully if it hurts.”

“When bloggers decide to type rubbish without confirmation that is something I will NOT TOLERATE THIS YEAR. Same rubbish has been written about me concerning a footballer when I was in a serious relationship two years ago and it was false.

“Like two opposite-sex adults can’t be ORDINARY friends again? Something must happen? Enough of this silly mentality. I’m ashamed of whom I have been with or who I will be with. Don’t cook up stories for clout. If you have nothing better to do with your blog, find out solutions to make Africa’s economy better,” her post read.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

