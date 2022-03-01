'May GOD not let me fall in love' - Timaya

According to the reggae-dancehall singer in a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Monday, February 28, 2022, he prayed to God not to make him fall in love.

"May GOD not let me fall in love," he tweeted.

The music star has been linked to several women in the past.

He once dated Nollywood actress Empress Njamah in the 2000s before that relationship went south.

Timaya has four children from three relationships.

His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career.

While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator who he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018.

He welcomed his fourth child, Maya, with an American-based artist, Dunnie, in 2020.

Only recently, Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma refuted the claims that she was dating the Bayelsa-born singer.

Danjuma, in an Instagram post on Sunday, February 6, 2022, denied any sexual involvement with the Dem Mama crooner.

She wrote: “Since you put up my picture, I needed to come down to your level to address you. Timaya is my friend. You can drink poison respectfully if it hurts.”

“When bloggers decide to type rubbish without confirmation that is something I will NOT TOLERATE THIS YEAR. Same rubbish has been written about me concerning a footballer when I was in a serious relationship two years ago and it was false.