The reggae dance hall singer shared his thoughts and message via his Instagram page on Friday, March 22, 2019. According to him, people should start working hard to earn a living and show less on social media.

"Yo, listen these people the better you start working very hard and show less on Instagram the better for you a lot of people show of lies on the gram and don't work hard to back it up to or to live that kind of life on Instagram. I just a look plenty people and I am talking about my life right now because I'm balanced now I didn't need to show nothing then because I was working hard and I still work hard so you want to just come live on Instagram show off things that are not yours or carry a girl's bag that is not yours, you think that's the life? , nobody cares you gat to just work hard because financial freedom is the key, nonsense," he said.

Well we would have said Timaya is in this same table he is shaking but as he said, he has worked hard for everything he has now. So this message is for those who haven't really achieved a lot but show off stuff that doesn't even belong to them on social media.

Celebrities have a thing for advising people to tread carefully on social media as the grass isn't really greener on the other side.

Joke Silva during an exclusive interview with Genevieve Magazine spoke about celebrity lifestyle and it's reality. The veteran actress made this known during an interview with Genevieve Magazine for their September edition which she also is its cover girl. According to her, actors are doing more than just acting to add to their source of income. She, however, posted a part version of that interview on her Instagram page on Thursday, September 27, 2018, with a beautiful photo.

“Don’t be deceived by what goes on on social media. Obviously, there is something else such actors are doing, perhaps other businesses to shore up their income. The reality is that on the earning capacity of an actor in Nigeria, you cannot have that sort of lifestyle in this economy. Yes, part of our industry is to have glamour but also the other part is to have reality,” she said.

Aunty Joke as she is fondly called has a point and we know how different celebrities have come out to talk about the lifestyles of their colleagues.