RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Timaya. [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]
Nigerian music star Timaya. [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Recommended articles

"JESUS never got married. I’m Christ-like," he tweeted.

Timaya may not be married but he has been linked with several women.

At the early point of his career, he was in a romantic relationship with movie star, Empress Njamah.

Timaya's relationship with the actress ended after it was rocked by several allegations.

In a chat with media personality Daddy Freeze in 2018, the music star recounted how their relationship crashed and the drama surrounding the repossession of the car he got for her.

One interesting feat about that relationship was that they never hid it from the public. [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/EmpressNjamah]
One interesting feat about that relationship was that they never hid it from the public. [Instagram/TimayaTimaya] [Instagram/EmpressNjamah] Pulse Nigeria

"I tell Empress make she give me the car make I return am back to the lady, Empress tell me say she don use the car settle herself. I was looking for her, that's why I went to the church... I'm saying this now because of the comments people make when they say "you buy gift you go go collect am like Timaya'' am sorry that was my car," he said.

"I went to the church because it is my car, I had the spare key, I wanted to drive the car, so the security guys come dey look me, na I tell them say, but that's my car, na my girl, Empress na carry this car come this church, so they said I should go inside the church and call her and I said I can't go inside when there is a service going on, so na from there the chaos happen."

Timaya already has four children, Emma, Gracey, Emmanuel and Maya from three relationships.

Timaya with his daughters, Grace and Emma
Timaya with his daughters, Grace and Emma ece-auto-gen

His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career.

While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator who he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018.

Timaya and his baby mama Dunnie with their daughter, Maya. [Instagram/Timaya]
Timaya and his baby mama Dunnie with their daughter, Maya. [Instagram/Timaya] Pulse Nigeria

The singer's third baby mama is American-based artist, Dunnie.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'To Be Honest' is strikingly Simi and that might be enough [Pulse Album Review]

'To Be Honest' is strikingly Simi and that might be enough [Pulse Album Review]

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

Ivie Okujaye welcomes baby with hubby

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Mickael Marabou teases her new album with smash single 'Mwen Love Ou' featuring Davido

Mickael Marabou teases her new album with smash single 'Mwen Love Ou' featuring Davido

Cheemar drops new single, 'for you'

Cheemar drops new single, 'for you'

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time

King of Thieves confirmed for Amazon Prime debut following theatrical run

King of Thieves confirmed for Amazon Prime debut following theatrical run

Kelvyn Boy: The Ghanaian Afrobeats artist with an Intercontinental sound [Pulse Interview]

Kelvyn Boy: The Ghanaian Afrobeats artist with an Intercontinental sound [Pulse Interview]

How the DJ stole the show at APC presidential primaries

How the DJ stole the show at APC presidential primaries

Trending

'I do not intend to become a Muslim' - Jim Iyke reacts to rumours of converting to Islam

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke

BBNaija's Pere's accuser threatens to release his tape with 1st lady of Kogi State

Reality TV star Pere Egbi and the first lady of Kogi State Rashida Bello [Instagram/PereEgbiOfficial] [Instagram/RashidaYahyaBello]

Tonto Dikeh replies Reno Omokri after he likened her to Bola Tinubu

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and former presidential aide Reno Omokri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/RenoOmokri]

Ruger and actress Susan Pwajok spark dating rumours

Nigerian singer Ruger and Nollywood actress Susan Pwajok [Instagram/RugerOfficial] [Instagram/SusanPwajok]