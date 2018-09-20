After cutting off his dreadlocks 6 years ago, Timaya has it back on!

news

In case you didn't know, Timaya use to have dreadlocks a few years ago but guess what? He is back on it.

The reggae dancehall music star made this known on his Instagram page on Thursday, September 20, 2018. According to him, after cutting the dreadlocks, he had it saved and has decided to wear it back again.

"Had my dreadlocks for 6years... I cut it off and saved it for 7years, now am back on it. This is TIMAYA. BAM BAM out Tomorrow ," he wrote.

A lot of people might still remember Timaya back in the days when he used to rock the dreadlocks, his personality and style were different at that time. Whatever inspired him to have his dreadlocks back on music be really big. So guys which do you prefer; Timaya with the dreadlocks or Timaya without the dreadlocks?

Timaya recently celebrated his birthday and we got to see him share an adorable photo of his son and himself.

ALSO READ: Timaya welcomed his third child with his second baby mama

Timaya marks birthday with cute photo of him feeding son

A month ago, Timaya celebrated his birthday and he shared a cute photo of him feeding his son . The singer posted the cute photo on his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, and we are all loving every bit of it. He went on to caption the photo with a quote where he thanked God for adding another year to his life.

"GOD I thank u for adding another beautiful year and I appreciate everything u have done in my life... Had to rush to ATL to spend time with my lil man, I so wish my gals where here EMMA & GRACEY. I'm so Fulfilled that I don't even know what to say. Ogologomma a Jehovah ogologomma a eh ogolgomma ogologomma," he captioned the photo.

Timaya recently welcomed his third child with second baby mama.