Timaya celebrates 4th child's birthday in grand style

Maya is Timaya's third daughter.

Timaya and his baby mama Dunnie with their daughter, Maya. [Instagram/Timaya]

Nigerian music star Timaya has celebrated the first birthday of his fourth child, Maya in grand style.

The birthday party which took place in the United States of America was attended by close friends and family of the music star.

The reggae dance hall king took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 17, 2021, where he shared photos from the wedding ceremony.

"Thank u so much @dunnieo dear U special🙏🏿❤️," he captioned one of the photos.

It would be recalled that in November 2020, the music star announced that his daughter had turned 6 months old.

Timaya and his third baby mama, Dunnie welcomed Maya in 2020.

Timaya already has three children, Emma, Gracey, and Emmanuel from two previous relationships.

His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career.

While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator who he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018.

