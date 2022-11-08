RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

Babatunde Lawal
TI Blaze acquires a car
TI Blaze acquires a car

Fast rising singer, TI Blaze has expressed his utmost gratitude to the famous singer, Olamide Badoo, for helping his career take a positive turn.

Recommended articles

TI Blaze, who is known for his hit single Sometimes featuring Olamide, took to Instagram to count his blessings. The song became a street anthem after Olamide featured in a remix version which captured the hearts of many.

Sharing several photos of his new car and house on Instagram, TI Blaze made his love for Badoo known to the public by appreciating him

“Went from GRASS to GRACE … I’m thankful oh lord. Big Congratulations to myself…. New crib, New Ride! Olamide Badoo I love you till eternity!”, he wrote.

It's crucial to remember that this is not the first time an artist has praised Olamide in public for supporting their musical endeavors.

Many musicians have cited Olamide as being their support system in the entertainment business on various occasions.

The popular musician, Asake has additionally stated on social media that Olamide's engagement in his music was a crucial turning point in his life and career. Other artistes include Zlatan, Portable and Bella Shmurda.

In an interview, Zlatan noted that Olamide inspired him in the early days of his career. He also noted that Olamide aided his career when he featured in his breakout song My Body.

Bella Shmurda also featured Olamide in his Vision 2020 remix, joining the league of artistes Olamide helped to stardom.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez makes a bold play for the mainstream in 'Billion Dollar Baby'

Seyi Vibez makes a bold play for the mainstream in 'Billion Dollar Baby'

TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

Photos: Black carpet moments at the Black Panther II movie premiere

Photos: Black carpet moments at the Black Panther II movie premiere

Cute Abiola quits Nigerian Navy, becomes special assistant on creative industries to Kwara government

Cute Abiola quits Nigerian Navy, becomes special assistant on creative industries to Kwara government

Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

Mo Abudu takes a swipe at critics of Elesin Oba, calls them uneducated

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’

Netflix unveils trailer for 5-part series ‘Far From Home’

BREAKING: Hushpuppi to spend 11 years in jail, to pay $1.7M to two fraud victims

BREAKING: Hushpuppi to spend 11 years in jail, to pay $1.7M to two fraud victims

Rema's 'Calm Down' surpasses 1 billion streams across all platforms

Rema's 'Calm Down' surpasses 1 billion streams across all platforms

Ocean features Alpha P on new Amapiano tune 'IF'

Ocean features Alpha P on new Amapiano tune 'IF'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Takeoff

Takeoff a member of American rap group Migos, reportedly shot dead in Houston

Davido-Chioma-Son-Ifeanyi (KanyiDaily)

Police arrest at least 5 people in connection with Davido’s son death

Wizkid 2022 pic 01

Wizkid deletes album promotion tweet as other celebrities sympathize with Davido

Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi

Davido & Chioma's son, Ifeanyi reported dead