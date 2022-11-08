TI Blaze grateful as he acquires a new car and house, praises Olamide for helping his career

TI Blaze, who is known for his hit single Sometimes featuring Olamide, took to Instagram to count his blessings. The song became a street anthem after Olamide featured in a remix version which captured the hearts of many.

Sharing several photos of his new car and house on Instagram, TI Blaze made his love for Badoo known to the public by appreciating him

“Went from GRASS to GRACE … I’m thankful oh lord. Big Congratulations to myself…. New crib, New Ride! Olamide Badoo I love you till eternity!”, he wrote.

It's crucial to remember that this is not the first time an artist has praised Olamide in public for supporting their musical endeavors.

Many musicians have cited Olamide as being their support system in the entertainment business on various occasions.

The popular musician, Asake has additionally stated on social media that Olamide's engagement in his music was a crucial turning point in his life and career. Other artistes include Zlatan, Portable and Bella Shmurda.

In an interview, Zlatan noted that Olamide inspired him in the early days of his career. He also noted that Olamide aided his career when he featured in his breakout song My Body.