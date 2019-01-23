T.I is of the opinion that Chris Brown is innocent of the rape allegation leveled against him until found guilty.

The rapper made this known during an interview with TMZ. According to him, he believes Chris Brown is innocent but made it clear that he loved the idea of these victims coming out to speak when they are assaulted.

"I believe him, I know him personally, I don't know her and there hasn't been any overwhelming facts to show what he is saying is not true, imma believe him. The climate of society right now is empowering victims which is phenomenal, empowering women to find their voice and speak out against perpetrators of this phenomenon but you all so gat to realise that there is harming people who have malicious intent and vindictive nature to go after people," he said.

Just in case you aren't in on the gist, Chris Brown was arrested by the police authorities in France for allegedly raping a young lady.

