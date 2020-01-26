Majek Fashek's manager, Omenka Uzoma-Day has explained why he revealed Olamide’s financial assistance for the music icon even though he warned him not to disclose it to anyone.

During an interview with Nigeria Info’s 99.3 FM, Omenka recently said Olamide is the only celebrity that supported the reggae singer financially during his health issues.

After the interview, some Nigerians came for him for disclosing what Olamide asked him to keep secret.

Explaining why he revealed Olamide’s gesture during the interview, Omenka told Punch that he was under pressure because some people came to harass him thinking he got a lot of money from wealthy businessman, Femi Otedola and other Nigerians.

He added that many people also believed that he embezzled some of the donations he received on behalf of the musician.

The first photo of the bedridden reggae music icon was shared on Premium Times. In the photo, Majek Fashek is flanked by his manager, Umenka Uzoma Day.[PremiumTimes]

He said, “Olamide actually helped out over six months ago and I honestly feel guilty for mentioning his name because he told me not to. However, what I said was not bad. Olamide really showed love. I didn’t even expect it from him. I didn’t want to say it but my spirit was not at peace. He helped out at a time of tribulation.

“Some people felt Femi Otedola gave me a lot of money but everything he gave was paid directly to the hospital. A single penny didn’t pass through my hands. After it became public knowledge that Otedola had offered assistance, some people came out of the woodworks to harass me, asking for Majek’s money and properties. There was even a time I registered Majek for a health insurance scheme in the United Kingdom but nobody came to identify with us then. I did my best for Majek but I am not a millionaire.”

Omenka, however, said he hadn’t had any interaction with Olamide since he made the revelation during the interview.

On Majek Fashek’s health, he said the music icon is doing better now.