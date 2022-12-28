These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]

2022 has supplied a large dose of the above-stated things, and we have witnessed the bad, good, and ugly.

This article focuses on 7 Nigerian celebrities who have given us a congratulatory moment with their car acquisitions:

Burna Boy

Singer and self-proclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, revealed his fleet of recent car acquisitions, which includes a Lamborghini and a Maybach, in November.

He made this known in a series of postings on his Instagram story in the early hours of November 11, 2022.

In his post, the artist revealed that he bought the exotic Lamborghini in the spirit of the approaching December month and a Maybach because everyone apparently needs one.

Laide Bakare

Nollywood Yoruba actress Laide Bakare didn't just add one car to her collection; she added three!

The first two, a Lexus RX and a Toyota Highlander, were acquired a few weeks after her housewarming ceremony.

Later in May, Bakare added a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) to her growing collection of luxury cars.

Cubana Chief Priest

In May, Cubana Chief Priest added a brand-new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300 to the collection of high-end vehicles in his garage.

The Land Cruiser 300 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) owned by Cubana Chief Priest is valued at around N85 million.

This vehicle joins his amazing collection of four luxury cars, which also includes the CoolRay Crossover and the Geely Emgrand X7 Sport SUV.

Portable

Portable, the controversial singer, purchased a new Lexus after his old car was completely destroyed by fans.

Portable pleaded with his followers not to destroy his new car while showcasing it on social media.

"OKIKIOLA God Sent. ZAzuu More Keys. More Fame, More Cash Out. Oro Mi Bizza Bizza, Na God Dey Run Am. Another Motor Abeg no spoil my car," he wrote.

Liquorose

The New Year's celebration doubled for dancer and ex-BBnaija housemate, Liquorose as she got herself a brand-new Lexus vehicle to start 2022 off right.

The BBNaija reality star posted pictures of her new car and commented that acquiring it felt like a dream to her because she had never imagined it. She continued by saying how much God had helped her.

In her words, "Guess who just got a new ride? Me.. yes, me.. The first of many to come. It still feels like a dream. I decided to start my year with a gift to myself and God came through for me.. may your New Year be filled with gifts as you celebrate with me.."

Nkechi Blessing

In November, popular Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday bought the same type of car she sold to be able to finish building her house. The actress took to social media to share the exciting news of her achievement with her fans.

According to her, it has been a whole year of hard work and sweat, even though 2022 was not her best year.

"One year later, I bought the same car I sold to finish this small bungalow behind me. After one whole year of hard work and sweat, 2022 wasn't my best year, but it ended in praise to God alone," she wrote in her post.

Skiibii

Nigerian singer Abbey Toyyib Elias, better known as Skiibii, announced the arrival of his Mercedes-Maybach in March.