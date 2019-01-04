Welcome to 2019 guys and as we kick off another beautiful year with all eyes on our favourite celebrities, we kind of hope they stay away from trouble all year.

Without a doubt, it is common knowledge that celebrities are the only set of people whose lives and activities are always closely monitored by the media, fans, critics, and busybodies. This inevitable act has sometimes made these celebrities become vulnerable, that's why sometimes we get to see them drag critics on social media.

For some, staying away from controversies is like mixing water and oil together which never works. It is safe to say there were born for controversies. As we go into a new year, we hope these guys stay away from controversies and just concentrate on their crafts.

1. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe is unarguably one of the most beautiful and talented women you'd find in the entertainment industry but we think she also has a thing for being in the news for all the wrong reasons. In 2018, Mercy Aigbe started trending from the beginning of the year following her birthday dress drama. The story went back and forth with no headway, rather it left her with the dent of always been trapped in drama.

When we thought it was going to be the last drama Mercy Aigbe was going to be involved in, then came the rumours that she got her mansion from a Sugar Daddy, a claim she denied. It's a new year and all we want to hear and see from the talented actress is new blockbuster movie projects and those gorgeous photos that we always love.

2. Tonto Dikeh

For lovers of the light-skinned gorgeous actress, it's been a while they've seen her star in a movie. However, it may surprise you to know that even though Tonto Dikeh has been away from the movies for a while, she has been able to remain in the news for a lot of other reasons.

Some of these reasons include the fact that she is big on giving to charity which gets a lot of buzz from the media, but the main reason we here about Tonto Dikeh every other time is the controversies surrounding her. In 2018, if she wasn't throwing shades at her ex-husband, she was raising alarm over plans of the police to invade her home. Let's hope that in 2019, Tonto Dikeh returns from the self-exile, and goes back to acting. We miss the talent, Tonto!

3. Wizkid

The biggest controversy in 2018 was that of Wizkid and his baby mamas especially the time one of them, Sola Ogudu spilled a lot about her issues with the music star pertaining to the parenting of their son, Boluwatife.

It was one of the craziest moments in 2018 and we think we don't want to see that happen in 2019. So we are clear, 2018 was one of the biggest years for Wizkid's career as he broke so many records from our African point of view. From selling out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in the United Kingdom to sold-out Nike jerseys, indeed he had an amazing 2018. Moving forward, Wizkid should keep his household in order and continue to bless us with beautiful music.

4. Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze spent the better part of 2018 dragging various pastors in the country over what he claims to be their fraudulent activities. Trust us when we say the On-Air personality tackled these pastors one after the other.

At some point, he revealed that he was no longer getting gigs because of the influence of these very powerful men of God. However, we loved some moments from the eloquent Daddy Freeze in 2018, most especially his exclusive interview with Timaya. Well, we all want Daddy Freeze to keep his gigs and shows in 2019 and so, just maybe he should do the needful.

5. Runtown

One of the most talented singers from this part of the world has to be Runtown. You can take it to the bank when we say Runtown has in his short time in the entertainment industry been able to create a different kind of sound. In 2018, Runtown's music career took a backstage as he was embroiled in different controversies. At some point he was accused by foreigner of defrauding her.

First was the drama between him and his former record label, Eric Many Entertainment. The controversy that surrounded his exit from the record label messy. At some point, the music star's alleged sex tape was leaked even though till date it hasn't been confirmed if he was the one that was actually in the tape. It didn't end there, towards the end of the year, the former record label claimed Runtown has been banned from entering the United States of America, a claim he denied. For fans and lovers of Runtown, 2019 is a breath of fresh air and all they pray for is for him to back to his winning ways.