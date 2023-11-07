There's a mini competition between my wife and I for the kids - Reminisce

Speaking during an interview on the Zero Conditions Podcast, the rapper noted that being an active dad isn't always possible because of his popularity; therefore, his wife takes their children to most activities. Comically, he stressed that he does not want his children to hate him in the future, so he tries his best to be involved in ways he can without being noticed.

He began, "My children could come and be like 'Daddy I have to go to training tomorrow so who's going to take me, is it mummy?', So there's some sort of mini competition going on because it's their mum that takes them to Christmas this and that and it's their mum that takes them everywhere. I'm not really actively participating because people know who I am so I can't take my kids to get ice cream because people will know me."

The actor is focused on fatherhood, and being an active part of his children's lives and does not go anywhere that is not required. Reminisce stressed that he understands the importance of being there for his children, so his priorities are shifted towards them.

"So there's some sort of unspoken competition, so it won't be like I'm not participating, so they won't sew thread when they grow up. When you have kids, you want to be part of their lives, so you'd have to actively participate, and that's the most important. Especially girl children, their fathers usually have a huge influence on them. Their relationship with their father usually dictates the kind of men they'd end up with, so I need to be more involved," he added.