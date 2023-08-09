ADVERTISEMENT
The real story will come out soon - Yul Edochie reacts to Pete's new interview

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Is there more to this story?

Yul Edochie claims that people do not know the full story about his second marriage
Taking to his Facebook page, the actor posted a clip of a pregnant-looking Judy and his father on a movie set, smiling at each other. In his caption, he indicated that there was more to the story than his father let on, which he noted would be exposed in time.

The caption read, “Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon. Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie. This is how it all started.”

This comes after his father's interview with media personality Chude Jideownwo, where he noted that he was unaware of the fact that Yul had taken a second wife. During that interview, he said that he does not involve himself in his son's affairs, and since Yul did not tell him, so he found out about Judy on his own.

In his words, "First of all, Yul is 41 and I really don’t interfere in his affairs, no. Suddenly we heard he’s picked up a second wife. I have 5 sons, I don’t interfere with their lives you know. If they say 'Daddy, so and so thing is happening', good, if they don’t tell me, I don’t bother. If they tell me, beautiful. We just heard it and that’s it."

Yul took Judy Austin as his second wife, after which May sought for divorce from him
Pete also called Yul's estranged wife May the glue that held their marriage together, claiming that she was the one behind the success of the marriage while it lasted. He also continued to show his love for her, calling her his favourite daughter-in-law.

Yul and May had 4 children together but sadly lost one in 2023. [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]
After his interview, Yul's second wife Judy Austin deleted his pictures from her page, feigning that she wouldn't consider people's opinions about her.

This is, however, Yul's first time speaking after his father's interview.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

