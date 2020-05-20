Since the emergence of reality TV shows in Nigeria over a decade ago, the culture of watching the lives of unknown people become celebrities has become a case study worthy of learning.

Nigerians have a way of spotting someone who they find worthy of all their attention when it comes to reality TV.

It gives them that sense of entitlement and ownership; if you say something awful about any of their favs be ready to pack your bags and leave social media.

Third Saturday night party with DJ Lambo [BigBrotherNaija.com]

Over the last few years, social media has made fans exercise their undiluted love for these celebrities. More disturbing is the fact that it has become more of cult-like followership.

If you think that the last sentence was a joke, then try calling out former Big Brother Naija's Tacha or Mercy on social media and watch a hurricane of insults, threats and malicious statements come your way.

These obsessions have its interesting and fun side too as loyalists to these celebrities are spoiled with gifts every now and then. From surprise birthday parties to cars and even office spaces, one wonders if these devotion are normal.

Big Brother Naija housemates

Now I'm thinking for these fans to be devoted and obsessed with people they barely know, then they must have seen something extraordinary about them. Here are a few reasons I believe obsession and devotion over these celebrities have become the order of the day amongst a lot of Nigerians.

Alter ego

Natacha Akide [Instagram/SymplyTacha]

We all know Alter ego means finding one's self with a different personality. Now, every year when reality TV shows go live, we get to see a mix of different people and cultures. The truth is auditioning and eventually getting into a reality TV show means you've resolved to bare it all. It is not meant for the faint-hearted as you either go there to become a force to reckon with or get the early 'Hasta la vista' treatment.

Ceec remains one of the most popular reality TV stars from Nigeria. [Instagram/CeecOfficial]

For a lot of these obsessed fans, these daring and fearless celebrities went into the reality TV show with the boldness they wished they could have even for a second.

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

Anytime they see them on social media, making controversial fashion statements, buying expensive cars and houses, all that runs through their minds is 'I wish this was me' 'I wish I could leave my 9-5 job and become this person with millions of fans and a verified Instagram account.' The list goes on and on

School mother/ father effect

Mike Edwards was just an English-born Nigerian athlete before he joined the Big Brother Naija house this year. As one of the housemates, Mike charmed his way into the hearts of millions of Nigerians with his demeanour. [Instagram/Aireys]

If you ever went to a boarding school, then the culture of having a school father/mother is probably non-negotiable. It's either that all you get eaten for breakfast, lunch, and dinner by other seniors.

How does this come into play with reality TV celebrities and their fans? Okay, in the last few years, we've seen these celebs get gifts from loyal fans especially on their birthdays.

Anto Lecky Instagram/ Anto Lecky

These celebrities can afford anything they want but because they are the 'School mother/father' figure here, fans would do anything to be on their good side. They would break the bank just to see their favourite drive the best car, live in the poshest apartment.

Boredom

Mercy and Tacha fight dirty that shocked reality TV addicts during the last edition of Big Brother Naija [Twitter/BBNaija]

Take it all leave it, the vast majority of people who watch reality TV are those who unemployed, at home from work and nothing interesting to do or basically just bored. Now when these reality shows come to an end...one thing that sends shocking spines through their veins is 'What next?'

It's either they move on or follow these newfound celebrities to social media. Theses obsessed fans build tents in the comment section of social media pages of their favourite celebrity, waiting to see what next. They like, comment, or share anything and everything these celebs post.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu also known as TBoss. [Instagram/OfficialTBoss]

Now because it has become an obsession, they hunt for anyone perceived to a 'hater.' They pass judgments and crucify anyone found guilty of humiliating, insulting, or interrogating their fav. You don't want to be that person because it gets really bad to the extent that exiting social media might be the only alternative.

BBNaija season three winner, Efe. (Instagram/EfeMoney)

On a final note, it's no biggie to be a fan of any celebrity (I have Samuel L. Jackson's photo as my screensaver). What's scary is trying to impose that celebrity on anyone. If you love them, do what it is you want to do with them, don't go creating enemies with people you don't know or becoming a monster all in the name of being a 'Titan' or 'Machinery.'