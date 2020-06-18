Hollywood actor, Danny Masterson, popularly known for his role in the TV drama series 'That 70s Show' has been charged with raping three women.

According to PageSix, the actor is facing a three-count charge of rape by force or fear.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001.

He is also charged with allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and another 23-year-old woman the same year.

The actor's lawyer says he is innocent of the accusations; "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted at trial.

The actor is married to Hollywood star, Bijou Phillips and they share a six-year old daughter.