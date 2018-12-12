Pulse.ng logo
Teyana Taylor teases fans with nude photo on Instagram

Teyana Taylor's latest Instagram photo might break or not break the Internet but it will get people talking.

Teyana Taylor play

Teyana Taylor

(Instagram/TeyanaTaylor)

Teyana Taylor appeared in the mood to seduce her fans on Instagram and did so by sharing a nude photo which has got people talking.

The singer posted the photo on Tuesday, December 11, 2019, on her Instagram as part of her appreciation to fans who celebrated her on her birthday.

"Thank You for all the bday loveeeeeeeeee   : Deana Lawson," she captioned the photo. Born on December 10, 1990, the American singer turned 28 a few days ago. Happy belated birthday Teyana Taylor.

 

As we round up the year, we can say that a number of some of your favourite female celebrities indeed kept us glued to their Instagram pages with their raunchy photos. From Azealia Banks to Rihanna and even Rita Ora, the list is endless of the very sexy women in entertainment who weren't shy to show off some skin.

Teyana Taylor has one of the most electrifying presence on stage play

Teyana Taylor has one of the most electrifying presence on stage

(Instagram/TeyanaTaylor)

 

Azealia Banks shuts down Instagram with her raunchy photos

Azealia Banks play

Azealia Banks

(Instagram/AzealiaBanks)

 

It feels like Azealia Banks has been on a break from posting her seductive photos but guess what guys? She is back with some raunchy photos which will be shutting down Instagram.

The American born singer took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, where she posted the really raunchy photos. She went on to caption one of the photos with a quote which shows she enjoyed every bit of the photo shoot.

"This was really a very diverse and interesting shoot," she wrote. These photos will indeed spark off a lot of talking point for admirers and lovers of the singer. Azealia Banks is one bold black woman who is not just proud of her colour but her body. Thumbs up gorgeous!

Rihanna poses topless on Instagram

Rihanna was left "effectively bankrupt" after receiving poor financial advice. play

Rihanna was left "effectively bankrupt" after receiving poor financial advice.

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

 

Rihanna is one of the hottest celebrities in the world and when she decides to go topless on her Instagram page we just know 'Bad Girl Riri' is at it again.

The award-winning singer took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself topless with her hand covering her boobs.

Even though this is not the first time we are seeing Rihanna go topless, she looked really sexy and it looks like this photo was for an advert.

