Terry G says the bad notion speculated about his personality made him miss out on a lot of endorsement deals during his prime as a singer.

Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known by his stage name Terry G, was one of the biggest singers back in the 2000s.

The singer expressed his frustrations during an Instagram live chat with Folarin of H2G Filmworks.

"Now una dull me, the time wen I dey hot, them they talk say Terry G this Terry G that one did I kill anybody? No! But I looked like the baddest guy in Nigeria. Now endorsement time, nobody endorse me, nobody do anything the time when Terry G dey hot," he said.

"Okay, who I wan collect endorsement deal from now? Nobody. So I nor dey like to reason that period because even AY.com where is he? It affected both us but for me I'm a musician.

Terry G is popular in Nigeria for some of his hit songs including 'So High' 'Free Madness' and the critically acclaimed 'Testing Microphone.'