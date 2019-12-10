Terry G is begging his partner, Mimi to forgive him for all the wrong he has done to her.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, where he penned down a very lengthy but heartfelt apology note to his baby mama. According to him, even though he totally deserves all the anger and resentment from her, he still prays she forgives him.

"Sometimes, there are simply no words that can adequately express the depth of a person's feelings that are plagued by regrets, guilt, and sadness for a wrong done.i want to tell u am sorry a thousand times, but that can't undo what has been done or ease the pain in your heart.i totally deserve all the anger and resentment from you,u are the nicest person any sane man would wanna have as a part of them in this thing called life, your calmness, niceness, understanding is unbeatable.

"How and why I did not think of moments u might get really hurt and walk away, without a word, your silence is killing, am full of regrets, pls @cocomims, I know I don't have the right to ask anything from you when I have offended u, but if u can find it in your heart to forgive me and give me another opportunity to prove to u how much I love u.and a chance to make your future a happier one with more laughter and few tears..🙏🙏😥😥," he wrote.

Terry G and Mimi Omoregbe welcomed their son back in November 2012. [Instagram/CocoMims]

Even though Terry G didn't state the reason behind their fight ,his decision to plead with the mother of his son, Mimi on social media may be seen as been cute. Terry G and Mimi Omoregbe welcomed their son back in November 2012.