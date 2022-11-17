RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Teni remains Glo ambassador as she renews deal

Babatunde Lawal

The contract was signed on Tuesday, November 15, at the Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Teni is Glo brand ambassador
Teni is Glo brand ambassador

Famous musician Teniola Apata, also known as Teni, has renewed her deal to stay on as a brand ambassador for leading telecoms and digital services company Globacom for an additional year.

Recommended articles

Teni's contract was renewed, according to Glo, as a token of appreciation for her outstanding achievements and role as a genuine brand ambassador.

At the contract renewal which happened on Tuesday, November 15, at the Mike Adenuga Towers in Lagos, Teni expressed her excitement at remaining a part of the Glo family legacy. She gave the board and management her sincere thanks for extending her contract and promised to keep working with the group to provide every Glo customer with a wonderful experience.

The Case crooner joined the company as a brand ambassador for the first time in 2020, when she made her debut on the Nigerian music scene. Since then, she has dominated the airwaves with her unique brand of music.

Uyo Meyo, one of her most well-known and uplifting songs, has continued to receive airplay, not just in the nation but internationally as an inspiring folk song, even for people who do not speak the language.

Glo has also appointed world hurdles champion Tobi Amusan as a brand ambassador, enhancing its standing as one of Nigeria's top corporate sponsors of sports and entertainment.

See Photos:

Teni is Glo brand ambassador
Teni is Glo brand ambassador Pulse Nigeria
Teni is Glo brand ambassador
Teni is Glo brand ambassador Pulse Nigeria
Teni is Glo brand ambassador
Teni is Glo brand ambassador Pulse Nigeria
Teni is Glo brand ambassador
Teni is Glo brand ambassador Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Nigerians react as Flytime announces huge ticket prices for Asake's December concert

Nigerians react as Flytime announces huge ticket prices for Asake's December concert

'TESLIM': Vector offers fragments of himself that resonate with listeners [Pulse Album Review]

'TESLIM': Vector offers fragments of himself that resonate with listeners [Pulse Album Review]

Teni remains Glo ambassador as she renews deal

Teni remains Glo ambassador as she renews deal

The Beatz Awards 7th edition: Perfecto

The Beatz Awards 7th edition: Perfecto

A Nigerian starts petition to stop 50 Cent's Hushpuppi series, says it glorifies cybercrime

A Nigerian starts petition to stop 50 Cent's Hushpuppi series, says it glorifies cybercrime

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi

Dice Ailes drops visuals for hit single 'Hold Me' featuring Tiwa Savage

Dice Ailes drops visuals for hit single 'Hold Me' featuring Tiwa Savage

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak, Ayra Starr ascends to the summit on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak, Ayra Starr ascends to the summit on UK Official Singles Chart

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

DJ Cuppy gets house gift worth N2.6bn from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday.

DJ Cuppy gets N2.6bn home gift from Femi Otedola on 30th birthday

Wizkid, Cynthia Morgan, Funke Akindele

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others

Pastor Adefarasin attends Trump daughter's wedding, blesses couple

Pastor Adefarasin attends Trump daughter's wedding, blesses couple

Portable

Portable set to marry pregnant lover