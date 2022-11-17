Teni remains Glo ambassador as she renews deal

Teni's contract was renewed, according to Glo, as a token of appreciation for her outstanding achievements and role as a genuine brand ambassador.

At the contract renewal which happened on Tuesday, November 15, at the Mike Adenuga Towers in Lagos, Teni expressed her excitement at remaining a part of the Glo family legacy. She gave the board and management her sincere thanks for extending her contract and promised to keep working with the group to provide every Glo customer with a wonderful experience.

The Case crooner joined the company as a brand ambassador for the first time in 2020, when she made her debut on the Nigerian music scene. Since then, she has dominated the airwaves with her unique brand of music.

Uyo Meyo, one of her most well-known and uplifting songs, has continued to receive airplay, not just in the nation but internationally as an inspiring folk song, even for people who do not speak the language.

Glo has also appointed world hurdles champion Tobi Amusan as a brand ambassador, enhancing its standing as one of Nigeria's top corporate sponsors of sports and entertainment.

