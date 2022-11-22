RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Teni fires back at negative criticism of her weight-loss journey

Babatunde Lawal

The singer has also been the subject of controversies on a few occasions.

We have to applaud how Teni's transform [Instagram/Teni]
Singer Teni has responded to the unfavorable commentary surrounding her attempts to lose weight, as many have suggested that the singer underwent weight-loss surgery.

Teni revealed on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that she shed 75 pounds naturally without the use of surgery, but the comments that followed the post caused the singer to criticise a wide range of people.

“Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can suck mine!” she wrote in response to the negative comments.

Teni had experienced body-shaming remarks due to her obesity before beginning her weight-loss journey. One would assume that the singer would be free from these remarks given the new development.

This is not the first time a celebrity has come under fire for saying they were able to lose weight without having surgery.

Earlier this year, Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, chastised an Instagram user for claiming that she had previously admitted to having weight loss surgery.

