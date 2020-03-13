Teni The Entertainer is now a new landlord as she has gotten for herself a new mansion in Lagos.

Teni The Entertainer is one of the biggest singers in Nigeria at the moment.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, March 12, 2020, where she shared a video of the property.

"Latest Landlord / LandLady in town!! Thanks to my good friend @joetoniruest for being the best real estate guy! Making my life easy!" she captioned the video.

Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entertainer.

Teni thrills fans as MTV Base takes over Island Block Party

She made her breakthrough after releasing the hit singles "Askamaya", "Case" and "Uyo Meyo".

She has a number of awards to her shelf including Rookie of the Year at the 2018 Headies Awards, and Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Teni [Instagram/TeniEntertainer]

She also won Best New Artist at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.