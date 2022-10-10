RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Teni allegedly instructs her security to beat up fan at a show in Asaba

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni has been accused by a Twitter user of instructing her security personnel to pounce on a fan attending a show in which she performed at Asaba Delta State.

Details: In the early hours of Monday, 10th October 2022, a Twitter user Malachi Chidiebere Aboh accused Teni of instructing her security to beat up a fan,

According to the video post which showed the bloody face of the fan who was beaten up, the young man had done nothing to provoke Teni and was only cheering her from the stands.

The event took place at The Dome Event Centre, Asaba and according to Malachi, the unprovoked assault was carried out on Teni's instruction and the police watched on as the bouncer battered the fan.

In a Tweet posted by Malachi, the fan had joked about how Teni was no longer interested in taking pictures with fans as she was now a big star (blown). It was this statement that angered Teni who according to the post asked her bouncer to slap the fan thus leaving him with a bloodied eye.

As of the time of filling this report, Teni had not reacted to the claim and the Nigerian police are yet to issue a statement.

