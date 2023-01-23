Temi Otedola bags ambassador deal with Bamboo

Otedola took to social media to announce the good news, along with matching pictures.

“I’m so often inspired by people who are doing big and bold things! With this Bamboo ambassadorship, I hope to encourage other Nigerian youth to take independence in their investments and lead them to entrepreneurial success," she says.

The latest news comes weeks after the actress made her stage debut in 'Motherland The Muscial.'

Prior to her stage performance, Otedola appeared in Nollywood feature film – 'The Man for the Job' on Prime Video.

Coincidentally, the actress played the role of an IT genius within Lagos’s colourful and contemporary fintech era in the Niyi Akinmolayan-directed project.