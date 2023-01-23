ADVERTISEMENT
Temi Otedola bags ambassador deal with Bamboo

date 2023-01-23

Temi Otedola has added a new feather in her cap.

In addition to being an actress and media personality, she is the newly appointed ambassador for Nigerian fintech start-up, Bamboo.

Otedola took to social media to announce the good news, along with matching pictures.

“I’m so often inspired by people who are doing big and bold things! With this Bamboo ambassadorship, I hope to encourage other Nigerian youth to take independence in their investments and lead them to entrepreneurial success," she says.

The latest news comes weeks after the actress made her stage debut in 'Motherland The Muscial.'

Prior to her stage performance, Otedola appeared in Nollywood feature film – 'The Man for the Job' on Prime Video.

Coincidentally, the actress played the role of an IT genius within Lagos’s colourful and contemporary fintech era in the Niyi Akinmolayan-directed project.

Otedola continues to establish herself as Nollywood’s budding talent and influencer, working previously with top-tier international luxury brands, including Gucci, Bulgari, Estee Lauder and more.

