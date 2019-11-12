Tekno is thanking God for giving him the grace to be able to stop smoking weed.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. According to him, even though he still smokes, he doesn't smoke it anymore to feel alright...more like an addiction.

"Oh God I use this medium to say thank you pray and i say I'm grateful for giving me the grace to quit smoking weed. I smoke when I want to but I don't have to smoke weed to be alright," he wrote.

Tekno joins the list of celebrities who until recently were either chain smokers or had a soft spot for cannabis.

Tekno joins the list of celebrities who until recently were either chain smokers or had a soft spot for cannabis. [Instagram/TeknoOfficial]

A few months go, music mogul, Don Jazzy revealed that he had stopped smoking. On the other hand, music star, Davido prays to stop smoking soon even though he hasn't set a date.

Don Jazzy celebrates one year of not smoking...

On September 24, 2018, Michael Collins aka Don Jazzy quit smoking after indulging in the habit for several years.[Instagram/DonJazzy]

On September 24, 2018, Michael Collins aka Don Jazzy quit smoking after indulging in the habit for several years. A year after quitting his smoking habit, Don Jazzy took to his Twitter to announce that he has kept to his promise.

"Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me pls 😁 hehe," he tweeted.

On September 24, 2018, Michael Collins aka Don Jazzy quit smoking after indulging in the habit for several years. [Instagram/DonJazzy]

The famous artist and record label owner took to his social media handle to celebrate one year of not smoking. A fan asked how he was able to quit smoking and not return to the habit, Don Jazzy responded writing, “I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started overeating sha. After like 2 months you will be aiight.”