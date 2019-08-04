Nigerian musician, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno has apologised over the controversial video in which he was seen with strippers dancing seductively in a truck

A snippet of the video, which recently went viral on social media showed Tekno dancing with four strippers, spraying them with money and spanking their buttocks.

The act according to the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency, LASSAA, contravenes Section 136 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section provides that “any person who commits any act of gross indecency with another person in public commits an offence and liable to a conviction to three years imprisonment”.

Section 134 (a) further states that “an indecent act in a public place makes both parties engaging in the act liable to imprisonment for two years”.

It's been reported that the act could earn the singer two years imprisonment.

However, Tekno has taken to his Instagram to his Instagram to tender an unreserved apology to everyone, who felt offended by the video.

He explained that he was shooting a music video and when some vehicles broke down, he had to move some people into the truck to the next location.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency, LASSAA has suspended the licence of Provision Media System Limited, the advertising agency, whose display truck was used to shoot the video.