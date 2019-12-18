American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to two years in prison for crimes he committed when he was a member of a violent gang.

The rapper was convicted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after cooperating with authorities to testify against his gang members.

He was charged for a number of offences , which include racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy murder charges.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez was slammed by the judge, Paul Engelmayer for his involvement in the crime but praised his cooperation with authorities.

He said, “Your cooperation was courageous, the danger to you is multiplied by your music career, which I understand you intend to continue. The fact that you are unusually recognizable does not help you.”

Regretting after the court pronouncement, Tekashi said, “I failed these people. They believed in Daniel Hernandez. I was too busy making the negative image in my 69 persona, I know God has a bigger plan for me. I want to inspire the youth that it never too late to change.”

Although, he was sentenced to two years in prison, the rapper has about 11 months left to spend in prison because the 13 months he has already spent in jail will count toward his sentence.