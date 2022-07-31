RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TeeMac makes U-turn, says Tinubu is competent to lead Nigeria

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian flutist TeeMac Iseli and politician Bola Tinubu
Nigerian flutist TeeMac Iseli and politician Bola Tinubu [Instagram/TeeMac] [Instagram/BolaTinubu]

TeeMac had earlier warned Nigerians not to vote for Tinubu in the presidential election.

In a new statement released by the Delta State-born flutist, TeeMac said the competence of Tinubu to lead Nigeria is not in doubt.

"My attention has been drawn to a post that has gone viral on Social Media regarding a private banter with a Facebook acquaintance on the eligibility of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," part of the statement read.

"Whilst it is regrettable that such a private conversation went viral video from a Facebook Account, let me state that the conversation was taken out of context. In the first instance, I have high regards for the person of the APC Presidential candidate; a two (2)-Term Governor of Lagos State, and a revered leader of the APC. I have lived in Lagos since I relocated from Switzerland, and I can attest to his transformational impact in the State."

"More significantly is his ability to identify and engage exceptionally and committed technocrats in governance with tangible results over time, and maintaining relationships with them, and others across board. This, I believe will be replicated if he is given the opportunity at the Federal level.''

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu]
APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:Bola Tinubu] Pulse Nigeria

"His all-inclusive style of governance has seen people from other states, ethnicities and faith take up appointments in Lagos, serving meritoriously too! Consequently, his competence is not in doubt. I only expressed my fear for the rigours of the office."

"My personal view is that anyone can choose any candidate, but must ask themselves if they have chosen rightly. This is a pertinent question for everyone. I simply admonished a friend to vote by his convictions. My only grouse, which I still stand by is that it was Tinubu who sold Buhari to the nation in 2015, which candidate, contrary to all expectations, underperformed."

"The above notwithstanding, I neither have a personal grudge with Asiwaju, nor would pursue a path of acrimony with my cousin, Remi Tinubu, whom everyone adjudged pleasant and supportive. Tinubu remains a man I admire regardless of what sycophants have tried to make of my comment.”

TeeMac's latest post is coming about a week after he had warned Nigerians about voting for the former Lagos State governor.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

