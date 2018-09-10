Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Teebillz talks about Tiwa Savage and Wizkid's relationship

Teebillz Music executive talks about Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's relationship for the 1st time

Teebillz is clearing the air over the alleged relationship between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Teebillz play

Teebillz

(Instagram/TeeBillz323)

Teebillz has for the first time come out to speak about the relationship between Wizkid and his estranged wife, Tiwa Savage.

The music executive took to his Instagram page on Monday, September 10, 2018, where he posted a photo of Wizkid and himself. He went on to reveal that he believes Wizkid will never cross the line with Tiwa Savage.

"Weather you like it or not Ayo is my lil bro and he knows not to cross me on blood Gang ❤️..... we don’t play that shit on 400 blocks! That’s my lil Nigga and is Big Hommie Sauce kid aka Sinzu guaranteed me on the lil homie even though he’s my blood and Mr Capable Banky W is my blood! ......... I’m just saying this to the general public that tend to come at me on some disrespectful Shit!!!! For your information!

View this post on Instagram

Weather you like it or not Ayo is my lil bro and he knows not to cross me on blood Gang #emo#77iP##..... we don#emo#4oCZ##t play that shit on 400 blocks! That#emo#4oCZ##s my lil Nigga and is Big Hommie Sauce kid aka Sinzu guaranteed me on the lil homie even though he#emo#4oCZ##s my blood and Mr Capable Banky W is my blood! ......... I#emo#4oCZ##m just saying this to the general public that tend to come at me on some disrespectful Shit!!!! For your information! Thank you Titi for respecting me! your opinion on her and my lil bro #Wiz is bullshit! Don Jazzy will never allow that!!!! Tiwa gets mad me on my own P but she will never put me down like on Jamil#!!!!! So FuCK your opinion @tiwasavage @wizkidayo keep giving us that Musically ..... it#emo#4oCZ##s all #EntertainmentandStyle show me your evidence that Tiwa fucked Wiz.... Fuvk all that modest shit!!!!! I love you T!

A post shared by David Billz (@teebillz323) on

 

"Thank you Titi for respecting me! your opinion on her and my lil bro S#lkea #Wiz is bullshit! Don Jazzy will never allow that!!!! Tiwa gets mad me on my own P but she will never put me down like on Jamil#!!!!! So FuCK your opinion @tiwasavage @wizkidayo keep giving us that         Musically ..... it’s all #EntertainmentandStyle," he captioned the photo.

play

 

Hmmm...this is interesting as Teebillz until now had never said anything about the rumoured relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage. It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Tiwa Savage also for the first time spoke about her relationship with Wizkid.

Tunji TeeBillz Balogun play

Tunji TeeBillz Balogun

(naijaqueenolofofo)

ALSO READ: 3 times Tiwa Savage and Wizkid gave us a tip of their relationship

Tiwa Savage finally speaks about her relationship with Wizkid

play

 

In an interview with Soundcity radio's OAP, Awazi, Tiwa Savage got to talk about how she has been able to handle the rumoured relationship between Wizkid and herself.

"We are friends definitely. To be honest, I think I have been in this industry for a long time, I have grown a thick skin so comments like that, genuinely, honestly don't bother me that much. I am kinda used to it. Today is humblesmith, tomorrow it's Wiz, it's just what it is, its part of the job," she said.

It is time to find out what is going on between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage play

It is time to find out what is going on between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/Tiwa Savage)

 

When asked about her relationship with ex-husband, TeeBillz and if she had any advice for anyone married, Tiwa declined to answer saying it was a very sensitive issue because of the parties involved which include her son.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Cardi B Rapper exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj [Video]bullet
2 Bobrisky Cross-dresser reportedly denied entry into the UKbullet
3 Tiwa Savage Here's why singer gets nervous around Don Jazzybullet

Related Articles

Tiwa Savage TeeBillz says son is a blessing to singer and himself as he celebrates birthday
Tiwa Savage Dotun [Cool FM] throw jabs at OAP who called out singer
Pulse Throwback 10 memorable Nigerian celebrity relationships and marriages before Davido and Chioma
Tiwa Savage Rumour swirls about singer and Tee Billz getting a divorce
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage A timeline of the more than 'close friendship' between these two
Pulse List 5 celebrities who have battled depression
New Video Tiwa Savage - 'Lova Lova' feat. Duncan Mighty
Tiwa Savage Let's talk about the 3 men in singer's life
Tiwa Savage Singer's ex-husband shares moment he said she would be biggest female act from Africa
Tee Billz Tiwa Savage's estranged husband, apologises for sharing strip club video

Celebrities

Harrysong
Harrysong Read inspiring message Betty Irabor sends to singer
Beverly Osu
Photo Of The Day Beverly Osu stuns us with the Jasmine look!
Wale
Wale "I can't explain this pain" rapper breaks down on Instagram
Wizkid to build public schools, babymama sends school fees
Wizkid While singer plans to build Lagos public school, babymama sends school fees reminder