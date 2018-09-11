Teebillz deletes controversial instagram post

news

Barely 24 hours after posting a controversial statement on his Instagram page, Teebillz has deleted the post.

Apparently, he didn't envisage the response he got after posting the now controversial comment. If you check Teebillz' Instagram page, he still has the photo of Wizkid and himself but the post now has a different caption.

However, in his usual controversial manner, Teebillz took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, where he posted what looks like a subliminal message.

"I rather die keeping it real than living infamy!M Abaga," the post read.

On Monday, September 10, 2018, after posting a very controversial statement which was centered on the alleged relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, social media went into a frenzy.

Teebillz has for the first time come out to speak about the relationship between Wizkid and his estranged wife, Tiwa Savage . The music executive took to his Instagram page on Monday, September 10, 2018, where he posted a photo of Wizkid and himself. He went on to reveal that he believes Wizkid will never cross the line with Tiwa Savage.

"Weather you like it or not Ayo is my lil bro and he knows not to cross me on blood Gang ❤️..... we don’t play that shit on 400 blocks! That’s my lil Nigga and is Big Hommie Sauce kid aka Sinzu guaranteed me on the lil homie even though he’s my blood and Mr Capable Banky W is my blood! ......... I’m just saying this to the general public that tend to come at me on some disrespectful Shit!!!! For your information!

"Thank you Titi for respecting me! your opinion on her and my lil bro S#lkea #Wiz is bullshit! Don Jazzy will never allow that!!!! Tiwa gets mad me on my own P but she will never put me down like on Jamil#!!!!! So FuCK your opinion @tiwasavage @wizkidayo keep giving us that Musically ..... it’s all #EntertainmentandStyle," he captioned the photo.

Teebillz was once Tiwa Savage's manager before they started dating and eventually got married. It didn't take long before the marriage crashed following accusations and counter-accusations from both parties over infidelity claims.