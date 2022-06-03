TECNO partners Youtube for 2022 Creator Day event

It was all thrills and fun, as the event was graced by big names in the content creation industry. Young participants comprising of numerous established and budding creators, came in droves to learn about content creation from big names such as KieKie, MC Shem, Jesi Neptune3, Taooma, and Double DS Twins, Mark Angel, Fisayo Fosudo, Sisi Yemmie, amongst others.

Day one of the event which was mainly for young and upcoming content creators, had three sessions. The first two sessions featured panelists that consisted of content creators who have made it big on YouTube. They told the audience their success stories and how the YouTube platform enabled them to have an outlet to push out their creativity. They also talked about the challenges they faced and how they managed to solve them, creating a great image of themselves and the services they render.

The first day also saw upcoming content creators learn firsthand how to create content and make money from it using their smartphones. For the third session, the participants took part in games that required them to show their creativity. 8 lucky participants couldn’t hide their excitement as they won CAMON 18 smartphones for themselves courtesy of TECNO.

The event rounded off on the second day with the YouTube full funnel training for content creators. Creators were trained on how to optimize YouTube full funnel in applying a “test and learn” approach to optimize campaign strategies.

The event was super-fun and an avenue for everyone to mingle, meet with their favorite YouTube creators, and create memorable moments with friends. There were lots of food, drinks, and entertainment. Popular dancer Pocolee and well-known Nigerian singer LOJAY also put on explosive performances for the attendees and guests. Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Reekado Banks, was also live at the event on the second day to entertain the audience to a thrilling live performance.

For day two, six TECNO Camon 18 Premier phones were won by participants who took part in various challenges given to them, and there were also lots of consolation prizes given to other participants courtesy of TECNO.

The event was a huge success, with many raving about how much this event was needed. With teachings on how to create content with smartphones such as the TECNO CAMON18, it would be no surprise that another batch of creators would crop up before the next event.

With pretty much all forms of entertainment media being consumed on mobile, TECNO is well positioned as an enabler of this trend in Nigeria, and remains a strategic partner to Google and its content platforms like YouTube, as both brands align in their campaign to support Young and budding content creators.

