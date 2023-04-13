TECNO flagship store becomes the hottest store in town with E-Money and KCee's visit

Pulse Nigeria

The day seemed ordinary until the news broke that the famous Limpopo crooner, KCee, and his brother E-Money would appear at the store! Customers who purchased the new TECNO PHANTOM V Fold were in for a surprise - they received a gift and N50,000 cashback! But the excitement didn't end there! There was a sip-and-paint section where customers could show off their artistic abilities.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Finally, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived, and it was an absolute delight for TECNO customers and fans. The sensational duo brothers E-Money and KCee made a grand entrance at the Ikeja City Mall, and the atmosphere was electrifying! The captivating sound of traditional Igbo tunes and dances accompanied the arrival of E-Money in his Rolls Royce Phantom. Traditional masquerades added even more colour and glamour to the already impressive event. Customers who bought the new PHANTOM V Fold were gifted by the one and only E-Money himself, making it a memorable experience for all.

Pulse Nigeria

If you missed meeting E-Money and KCee, don't worry! You will want to experience the extraordinary fold experience of the new PHANTOM V Fold. Head to any authorised TECNO store and purchase the new device to receive a new MTN 5G Reuter with 100GB data upon activation, a 13-month warranty, and more for FREE.

Get your hands on this incredible device today! Follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

---