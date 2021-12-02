Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo celebrate daughter's birthday amid divorce report

Tess turned seven on Thursday, December 2, 2021, was celebrated by her celebrity parents in style.

Chikere took to his Instagram page where he shared videos and photos from the mini party held for his daughter.

Interestingly, he shared photos of himself and his estranged wife, Nuella at the birthday outing.

"Still your Day n Birthday Ada m.😀 Nothing but a whole lot of love ❤️ for you today and always. Welcome to the big 7! Grow and Shine!" he captioned the photos.

Nuella also shared photos from the party but that of her estranged husband.

Rumours of their split first made the headlines in March but by May, it became evident that there was trouble in their home.

The couple unfollowed each other on Instagram

Njubigbo's Instagram bio which used to read "mother and wife" was changed to "Award-winning filmmaker, mum, CEO".

Chikere also shared a cryptic message on his Instagram page late on Saturday, May 22, 2021, which gave hints that all may not be alright at home.