Tacha urges Nigerians to vote with their conscience as she gifts money to PVC holders

Babatunde Lawal

She said that she was giving money out of compassion rather than simply because she had a lot of it.

BBNaija's Tacha is a our celebrity crush for today.

Popular social media influencer Natacha Akide, known as Tacha, has contributed her qouta to the upcoming general elections.

The reality star started a solo campaign as the 2023 elections got closer, advising Nigerians on how to vote for the candidate they think is best for them and the significance of having their PVCs.

She took to the streets to encourage people to vote with their consciences while also rewarding PVC owners financially.

In a video she posted, the BBNaija star and brand influencer swarmed the streets, randomly contacting commuters and locals to ask whether they had their PVCs.

Tacha clarified that she isn't giving money just because she owns a lot of it; rather, she is doing so because she cares.

She emphasised how crucial it is to keep in mind that when casting a ballot, the decision will affect everyone, not just the voter but also their family.

