"I used to feel Tacha caused some of the things for herself but now I fully understand why she was like that, there are some things you can’t control in this house and you just have to flare up," she said.

In a swift response, the reality TV star took to her Instagram stories where she alleged that Doyin may be obsessed with her.

"Doyin or whatever her name is should come fuck me at this point. Girl is obsessed," she wrote.

Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.

Her stay in the house was marred with controversies.